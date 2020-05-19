What you need to know May 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 19.
More wet weather is in store for the Heartland.
Some areas will have isolated light rain this morning.
This will transition to scattered showers this afternoon, with a possible rumble of thunder as a center of cold air moves across the region.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says storms will not be severe, but there is a chance for small hail and heavy downpours.
High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Chances of isolated rain sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be areas that will remain dry.
- President Trump said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.
- A Massachusetts company says its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.
- Heartland bicycle shops are seeing a boom in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- One southern Illinois restaurant is adapting to the challenges of staying open during the state’s stay at home order.
- The city of Cape Girardeau is moving forward on the “two pool” proposal with the city school district.
- Four young boys are being called heroes after saving a little girl sucked into a culvert at a Jackson, Mo. park.
- A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water.
- Thanks to a Maryland restaurant, inner tubes could make for a fun new way to meet up with friends for happy hour in the future while remaining social distant.
- The money in stimulus checks is tax-free and won’t count as income for government assistance programs.
