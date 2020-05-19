Wayne Co. Health Center: 1st positive case was faulty test; zero cases of COVID-19 in county

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Health Center said it was notified late on Monday afternoon that the positive case in the county may have been a faulty test performed by a private lab.
Because of this, the health center said the patient was re-tested as an outpatient on Tuesday at the hospital and tested negative for COVID-19. They said this means the patient was never positive and the county has zero positive cases at this time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the health center said it was reported to them by the Department of Health and Senior Services that there have been 139 tests completed on Wayne County residents, all negative.
