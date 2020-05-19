S7HD reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Union: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
The county is also reporting five new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All five individuals are from Union County.
There are 68 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 186 cases and 4 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
