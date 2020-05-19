Scattered showers possible through tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We continue to monitor an area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere spin across the area. This system is causing clouds and isolated showers to develop across much of the area. Showers are light but later this afternoon a few heavier showers could develop. There is a chance a few cold air funnels could occur across the area as well. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs this afternoon will range from the middle 60s north to near 70 far southwest.
The scattered showers will weaken shortly after sunset as we lose day time heating. We will see a few more showers develop tomorrow afternoon as temperatures warm during the afternoon hours.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s in most areas with upper 60s across our northeastern counties.
As we head into the Memorial Day Weekend temperatures will warm well into the 80s but scattered thunderstorms appear likely.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.