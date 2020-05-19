Randolph County COVID-19 cases decrease by 8

By Jessica Ladd | May 19, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 8:11 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Randolph County is currently monitoring 45 active cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 8 cases since Monday.

Three new cases were reported Tuesday.

Forty-one individuals remain under quarantine and are recovering at home, and four remain hospitalized.

There have been three coronavirus-related deaths.

Two hundred individuals have been released to resume normal activity.

There has been a cumulative total of 248 confirmed cases.

