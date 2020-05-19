Randolph County COVID-19 cases decrease by 8

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Randolph County is currently monitoring 45 active cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 8 cases since Monday.
Three new cases were reported Tuesday.
Forty-one individuals remain under quarantine and are recovering at home, and four remain hospitalized.
There have been three coronavirus-related deaths.
Two hundred individuals have been released to resume normal activity.
There has been a cumulative total of 248 confirmed cases.
