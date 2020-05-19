Plane lands on highway near Kansas City, Mo.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KFVS) - A pilot made an emergency landing on a highway near Lee’s Summit on Tuesday afternoon, May 19.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, it landed on eastbound I-470, past Douglas Street.
They said it would be at least two to three hours before the highway was open.
MoDOT said police told them the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. They had not heard of any injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, around 2 p.m. the pilot was making his final approach to land at Lee’s Summit Airport when there was sudden engine failure in one of the two engines.
Troopers say the FAA has been contacted and is responding to the scene.
