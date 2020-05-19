MSHP expands upgraded notification system to include blue alerts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the patrol has expanded its recently ungraded Missouri AMBER Alert System to include Blue Alerts.
A Blue Alert provides law enforcement with an early warning of threats against police officers and aids in the apprehension of suspects who have killed or seriously injured an officer.
Under state law, the Patrol has the responsibility for initiating Blue Alerts when:
- a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty
- an officer is missing in connection with official duties
- there is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer
- there is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement
- the law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued
Each Blue Alert will include photos and descriptions of any suspects and vehicles if available.
