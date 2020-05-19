More than 154K tested for COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced 156 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 11 deaths on Monday, May 18.
At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24-hours.
Currently, 154,338 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19.
Of those tested, 10,945 individuals have tested positive for the virus, including 605 deaths.
According to DHSS, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
The state has recently received hundreds of doses of remdesivir, an experimental drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The drug has been shipped to hospitals throughout Missouri.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 19 at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.