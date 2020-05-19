More than 96K COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,294 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths on Monday, May 18.
Currently, 96,485 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Illinois and 4,234 have died from COVID-19.
Approximately 603,241 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Also on Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, a locally-driven approach to improve contact tracing in the state.
Gov. Pritzker will give his next updated on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
