More scattered showers expected on your Wednesday

Wednesday will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday. With that said, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. While there could be a few sprinkles to start the day, the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. Much of the Heartland will remain dry. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s north, to the lower to mid 70s south. Thursday will bring the lowest rain chances of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the holiday weekend.