4 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one pre-teen/teen;
• Male – two in their twenties, one in his sixties.
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 188 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Two additional positive individuals have been released from isolation, bringing the total released to 147 persons.
Thirty-one active cases are currently being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.