Mo. receives experimental drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients

MISSOURI (KFVS) - An experimental drug being used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been deployed to hospitals in Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), 385 vials of remdesivir arrived on May 12 and they were immediately shipped to 18 hospitals in the state.
On May 15, a second shipment of 1,276 vials of remdesivir were deployed to 33 Missouri hospitals to treat 115 patients in intensive care units.
MO DMAT-1, Missouri National Guard, State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri State Highway Patrol delivered the remdesivir to the hospitals.
DHSS said the maker of remdesivir, Gilead Sciences, Inc., donated the doses.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.