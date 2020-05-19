Mo. Gov. Parson, First Lady to illuminate mansion to honor Class of 2020

“As grandparents to a graduating high school senior, we understand the heartbreak many seniors are going through. While this time may not be what you envisioned, there is still much to be celebrated,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We are cheering for each and every one of you, and we want to recognize and celebrate your accomplishments by lighting up the People’s House for the first time in its history. Congratulations class of 2020!”