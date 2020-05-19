Mo. Gov. Parson, First Lady to illuminate mansion to honor Class of 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are giving the graduates of Class of 2020 a special salute on Wednesday, May 20.
At 8:20 p.m., the governor and his wife will illuminate the Missouri Governor’s Mansion for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the state’s graduates.
The time, 8:20 p.m. represents the class of 2020 in military time 20:20.
The gesture is similar to the Friday Night Lights and #Bethelight campaigns celebrated at sporting fields to honor graduating seniors who were unable to compete during the spring due to the COVID-19 crisis canceling sport and academic competitions.
For many seniors, traditional graduation ceremonies have either been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 social gathering and social distancing restrictions.
“As grandparents to a graduating high school senior, we understand the heartbreak many seniors are going through. While this time may not be what you envisioned, there is still much to be celebrated,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We are cheering for each and every one of you, and we want to recognize and celebrate your accomplishments by lighting up the People’s House for the first time in its history. Congratulations class of 2020!”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.