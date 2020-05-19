Mo. AG’s Office files suit, shuts down dog breeder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a suit and got a temporary restraining order against a dog breeder in northern Missouri.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office filed the lawsuit against Little Bit Ranch for violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act for operating without a license.
The lawsuit and restraining order were filed on Friday, and the temporary restraining order was granted on Friday.
The lawsuit noted that the owners of Little Bit Ranch, Angela and Danny Noland, have been operating without an ACFA license since January 31, 2020, and around 50 violations of the Act have been found by the Missouri Department of Agriculture across eight inspections since August 2019.
According to the temporary restraining order, the inspections found the facility had inadequate shelter, unsanitary enclosures with an excess accumulation of feces and food waste; dogs suffering due to inadequate or untimely veterinary care, including multiple instances of dogs with matted fur, severe eye infections and more; sharp, rusted points in the animal enclosures; living spaces that were too small and that did not contain adequate flooring; food containers that had mold, caked food and even a maggot; and the defendants repeatedly failed to provide access to unfrozen water.
Schmitt said the last inspection by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, on April 20, found multiple new and recurring violations of the ACFA.
