Mo. AG’s Office files suit, shuts down dog breeder

According to the temporary restraining order, the inspections found the facility had inadequate shelter, unsanitary enclosures with an excess accumulation of feces and food waste; dogs suffering due to inadequate or untimely veterinary care, including multiple instances of dogs with matted fur, severe eye infections and more; sharp, rusted points in the animal enclosures; living spaces that were too small and that did not contain adequate flooring; food containers that had mold, caked food and even a maggot; and the defendants repeatedly failed to provide access to unfrozen water.