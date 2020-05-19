1 injured, 1 arrested after assault in Trigg County

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating an alleged assault in Trigg County.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a report from Trigg County Hospital ER regarding a 35 year-old male who arrived at the ER this afternoon with a suspected knife wound to his facial area.
An investigation by Troopers revealed the male and Dustin S. Underwood, 36 of Cadiz, had been in an altercation early this morning.
Underwood reportedly used a knife to cut the male’s jawline during the altercation.
At approximately 3:25 p.m., Underwood was located at his residence in Cadiz and was arrested without incident.
He was taken to the Christian County Jail and charged with Attempted Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
The injured male was treated and released from the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.