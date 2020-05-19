Ill. health facilities required to allow support person for people with disabilities

CHICAGO/SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released new guidance to help families support their loved ones with developmental disabilities.
Hospitals and health facilities should allow individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to be accompanied by a support person, such as a guardian, family member, caregiver, or paid support worker during their time in the hospital.
“It’s critical that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can effectively communicate with healthcare workers when they are in hospital settings,” said IDHS Secretary Grace Hou. “Although serious social distancing and other COVID-19 related precautions are still in effect, people with disabilities deserve access to excellent health care, which often requires a support person.”
Effective communication between medical providers and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is important.
Without it medical providers risk substituting misplaced assumptions and potential biases about the person with a disability.
In addition, effective communication leads to better transparency in process and protocols, which helps to ensure that the medical provider and the person with a disability understand each other and agree.
The IDPH guidance asks hospitals to establish a protocol that allows at least one support person to be present with any individual with I/DD in a hospital emergency room and to accompany individuals admitted to the hospital.
For hospitalized patients, especially those with prolonged hospitalizations, the individual or legal guardian should be allowed to designate two different support people.
The support person should always adhere to hospital policies and wear a designated identification tag provided by the hospital.
Specifically, support persons must wear hospital-provided Personal Protective Equipment, as directed, and comply with all hospital infection control procedures.
