Ill. fugitive arrested in Paducah after leading officers on chase

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Illinois was arrested after leading officers on a chase.
Paducah police say they responded to the area of Cairo Rd. where a vehicle, fleeing from Massac County Sheriff’s Department deputies, had crashed into a sign pole while getting off the interstate at Cairo Rd.
They say the driver of the vehicle, Desmond Jiles, 35, of Illinois, ran from the vehicle and was caught a short time later by Paducah police on the side of Interstate 24.
According to police, Jiles initially provided officers with a false name and was later found to have an arrest warrant for escape from Cook County, Ill.
Jiles was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, giving a peace officer a false name, leaving the scene of an accident and fugitive from another state.
The passenger and owner of the vehicle, Amber Sanato, 37, of Waukegan, Illinois, was cited for possession of marijuana.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.
