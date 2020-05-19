52 food pantries to receive new freezers, refrigerators in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Dozens of food pantries throughout Kentucky will soon be able to store more fresh and frozen food during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) was awarded a $25,000 grant through the USDA to purchase 56 freezers and refrigerators.
The KDA said they used the funds from the Emergency Food Assistance Program to purchase 32 chest freezers and 24 standard refrigerators with top freezers.
“The increased cold storage capacity among the food bank network thanks to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture could not have come at a better time,” said Tamara Sandberg, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “The coolers and freezers will enable food pantries to safely distribute more donated Kentucky agricultural products such as milk, beef, pork, and poultry to our struggling neighbors. We are grateful to Commissioner Quarles and his team for making this possible.”
The appliances are being delivered to 52 food pantries across Kentucky.
KDA said securing the grant is the latest in a series of steps agency has taken as part of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative.
The initiative was launched in 2016 to bring together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders, and government entities to reduce hunger in Kentucky.
