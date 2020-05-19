First Alert: Scattered showers, isolated storms possible

(KFVS) - More wet weather is in store for the Heartland.
Some areas will have isolated light rain this morning.
This will transition to scattered showers this afternoon, with a possible rumble of thunder as a center of cold air moves across the region.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says storms will not be severe, but there is a chance for small hail and heavy downpours.
High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Chances of isolated rain sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be areas that will remain dry.
Storms move in by the weekend and could be strong.
Temperatures in the 80s and humidity returns heading into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.