Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set up at Graves County High School

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A drive-through COVID-19 testing site has been set up at the Graves County High School in Mayfield, Kentucky.
According to the City of Paducah, the site is open to anyone in western Kentucky.
Those wanting to be tested for COVID-19 must register first by calling 888-852-25-2567 and selecting option 3 or register online here.
The testing site will be open from Tuesday, May 19 through May 21.
The Mayfield location was set up in partnership between the state of Kentucky and Kroger. Three other drive-thru testing sites have been set-up this week in Richmond, Louisville and Hartford.
For a list of other COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky, click here.
