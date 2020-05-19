Dexter nursing home resident presumably dies from COVID-19

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Public Health Center announced a resident at the Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter, Missouri has presumably died from COVID-19.
The health center said the resident was admitted to a hospital on May 14 with COVID-19 symptoms and later tested positive for the virus.
The cause of death of the patient has not been determined, but the the health center stated they consider the cause of death as COVID-19.
If confirmed, this would be nursing home’s first death to be blamed on the virus.
The Stoddard County health center said 35 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Crowley Ridge, including six cases in the past 24-hours.
As of Tuesday, May 19, 27 residents and seven staff members at the nursing home have tested positive for the virus. At least five patients have been hospitalized.
So far, a total of 64 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Stoddard County, including 28 recoveries.
