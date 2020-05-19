COVID-19 testing to begin at long-term care facilities in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - COVID-19 testing is scheduled to begin at long-term care facilities this week in Kentucky.
According to Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, testing will take place at 23 facilities.
Dr. Stack said over the next two days 1,901 staff and 1,637 residents will be tested for COVID-19.
On Monday, May 18, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state would begin a seven month contact tracing program.
Contact tracing, which is funded through the CARES Act, is expanding to meet both the White House and governor’s benchmarks for safely reopening the economy.
Currently, 7,934 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 346 deaths and 2,785 recoveries.
Gov. Beshear is expected to give an update on the Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
