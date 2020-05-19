Cloudy with Scattered Rain Today

Cloudy skies and isolated light rain will be around this morning. In the afternoon, scattered rain will continue to circulate around the low pressure across the Heartland. A heavier shower or some rumbles of thunder are possible. If a storm becomes strong enough, small hail and or a cold-air funnel are possible. Storms are not going to be severe though. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
There will be isolated chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be areas staying dry. Storms look to move in by the weekend, and some which may be stronger.
Warm temperatures back in the 80s with humid conditions return heading into Memorial Day weekend.
-Lisa
