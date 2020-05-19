“Click It or Ticket” campaign underway ahead of Memorial Day Holiday weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Law enforcement will be stepping up patrols ahead of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign to ensure drivers and passengers are wearing their seat belts.
The sheriff’s office said deputies will be taking a zero-tolerance approach during the campaign.
Unbuckled drivers and passengers will be ticketed and impaired drivers will be arrested.
According to the sheriff’s office, Illinois currently has a 94.6 percent compliance rate, however less than 50 percent of those who were killed in vehicle crashes were wearing a seat belt.
“Our deputies see firsthand the tragedies that occur when people do not buckle up,” said Lt. Kevin Roye. “To put it simply, seat belts save lives.”
The sheriff’s office said seat belt use typically decreases in the evening hours from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.