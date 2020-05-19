City of Jackson waves utility bill late fees

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson, Missouri announced it will be waving fees for late payments for city customers on the March 1, April 1, and May 1, 2020 utility bills.
The city said it is waiving the fees to help customers financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Customers are encouraged to continue to pay for electric, water and sewer services, even if it is a partial payment.
“The Mayor and Board of Aldermen recognized the importance of waiving late fees for their customers during this difficult and continually evolving coronavirus situation,” said City Administrator James Roach. “Managing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a fluid process and the elected and appointed officials have been working together to ensure continued service without fear of disconnects or penalty charges in the event customers experience hardships during this health crisis.”
In April, the city announced it was temporarily stopping the suspensions of services not paid for.
The City of Jackson will notify the public when normal operations for late fees and cut-off procedures will resume after June 1 utility bills are distributed.
If payments can not be met, customers are urged to contact their utility provider.
For questions or more information, contact the office of the City Administrator at 573-243-3568 or online.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.