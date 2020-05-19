Checking in with Lisa Michaels

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Lisa Michaels is a meteorologist at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lisa and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
My daily routine has been very similar to what I would do if I were in at the station. I wake up and make myself breakfast every morning, yes even at 2 a.m. I eat breakfast since it’s the most important meal of the day. Then I spend time analyzing weather models and forecasting for the current day and extended next seven days. I update the weather graphics, weather summary on our website and a voice recording that is broadcast over the radio. Once all the main work is done, I change out of my pajamas and get ready for the show. Of course, I also make my daily cup(s) of tea.
Are you anchoring from home or in the studio? What’s that like? If you’re working from home, what’s your setup like?
I have been reporting the weather from home during this pandemic. My setup is on my kitchen table. I have a ring light to provide adequate lighting, a professional microphone, a laptop, forecasting sheet which has my personalized weather forecast for the next seven days and of course a cup of tea!
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
During these difficult times, it is not easy on anyone. Here are some helpful tips that I have used and might help others that are working from home too:
- Separate your work life from your non-work life. I only do my work in one area of my home, that way when I go to other parts, I do not associate work with it.
- Enjoy the outdoors! Whether it’s just looking out the window or going for a walk, this is the perfect time to go outside and enjoy nature. Since this pandemic has begun, many people have been inside for long periods of time. Going outside to get sun, physical activity, or even hear the birds can make you happier!
- Spend time with the people you care about: whether it is physically with your family or even talking to friends over the phone. I have been able to talk to my family and friends every day in order to still have human communication.
- All of those fun inside activities you have been wanting to do, this is the time to do them! I have spent time doing arts and crafts projects, reading books, and even trying out fun new recipes in the kitchen. It has been enjoyable and relaxing.
- Take breaks from all forms of media in these difficult times. I still think it is vital to be informed on the virus, but you need to take breaks from media sources and not let it consume you through the entire day. Take time to relax.
- My last and most important tip is to STAY POSITIVE! This can be challenging and easier said than done. The best way to push through is to try and look at a few positives every day.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
You can watch me on the Breakfast show Monday through Friday bright and early from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The Buzz, a show Justin Fischer and I do on the KFVS Facebook page, is on every morning from 7 a.m. to about 7:15 a.m.
You can reach me on my social media page Lisa Michaels KFVS. I try to post some fun things that I have been doing since being at home.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.