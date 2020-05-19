Checking in with Justin Fischer

While most daily work things are just as they were before COVID-19, a lot still has changed. Like, I do not have any co-anchors with me! Lisa and Crystal started working from home a few weeks ago. That really changes the dynamic of my morning because I really do not have a chance to say hello or good morning before the 5 a.m. newscast starts and they both pop up on my monitors. I am also, with the exception of a floor director, alone in a giant studio!