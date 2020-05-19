Checking in with Justin Fischer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Justin Fischer is an anchor and reporter at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Justin and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked him a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
My work days have not changed too much. I am one of the few people still going into the station on a daily basis because of social distancing guideline. Every morning I still wake up at the same time, get dressed and head to work! When I get there, I look for stories to put into our shows and edit scripts from our amazing morning producers. I then get ready and head out to the studio for The Breakfast Show!
You’re anchoring from the studio, how has that changed?
While most daily work things are just as they were before COVID-19, a lot still has changed. Like, I do not have any co-anchors with me! Lisa and Crystal started working from home a few weeks ago. That really changes the dynamic of my morning because I really do not have a chance to say hello or good morning before the 5 a.m. newscast starts and they both pop up on my monitors. I am also, with the exception of a floor director, alone in a giant studio!
And then there is the whole disinfecting EVERYTHING before and after I use it. I do that on any normal day, but especially right now.
It is really hard to go without the face-to-face conversations with your coworkers who you might have seen on an almost daily basis for years, like it had been for Crystal, Lisa and me. But, we are making it work with texts and sometimes video conferencing.
During the shows, I like to give them both trouble because there is a chance they are still lounging in pajamas, and when Crystal says some outlandish things (like how no one agrees that pecan pie is the best) I can just give her a weird face and she doesn’t even know.
Do you have any tips for people not working from home?
Stay away from me! Keep your distance from EVERYONE and disinfect EVERYTHING! I watch everything now, everything I touch I try to wipe down and use hand sanitizer every six minutes. When I see someone walking down a hallway, we both typically do the awkward dance of how to keep apart, which is kind of fun. Just be mindful, and have some sympathy for others.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
Every Monday-Friday from 4:30 - 7 a.m. then on Facebook for Heartland Buzz at 7:01 and during CBS This Morning for local news at 7:26, 7:56, 8:25 and 8:55. I also discuss Consumer Reports’ latest information on Heartland News at 5 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
All of my social media are Facebook: Justin Fischer KFVS, Twitter: JFischerKFVS and Instagram: justinwfischer
**Justin’s edit** I felt there was a question missing, so I decided to add it: Do you enjoy less people drinking the station coffee?
YES! It is quite wonderful not having to refill the carafe every 10 minutes.
