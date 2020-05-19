Checking in with Grant Dade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Grant Dade is the chief meteorologist at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Grant and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked him a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
At first it was a little hectic. I have an awesome routine I follow for my day when I am at the station. This routine had to change drastically while working from home. My schedule has changed as well, putting me on an earlier shift and having to work much sooner. After a few weeks I am back to a good routine and making my day more productive.
You’re anchoring from home, what’s your home setup like?
Well, being a weather geek and an amateur photographer, I already had a great computer set up with three monitors. I was able to use this set up to have weather graphics on one monitor, show scripts on another and on-air activity on a third monitor.
After a few tries and failures of a green wall, I decided to paint my basement wall. This has allowed me at times to do weather the way it would be done in the studio. The good news, my wife loves the color. The wall will stay as she calls it a “Happy Green.”
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
Find a routine that works for you and stick with it. You have to be disciplined. It is easy to get distracted, but if you stick to a routine, I find you can be just as productive, if not more, from home than at work.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
I am doing the Noon, 4, 5 and 6 for the next few weeks as we slowly get back to our regular schedule.
You can also see me on Facebook. I will give numerous updates during severe weather and will go behind the forecast many times to try and educate the Heartland on what is causing the weather we see.
