Checking in with Brian Alworth

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Brian Alworth is a meteorologist at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Brian and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked him a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Although I’ve worked every possible shift over the years, my current “virus” assignment has been to cover the weekend and fill in for anyone who’s out sick or can’t do the weather from home. I’m sort of the “mid-inning” reliever for the weather team.
Are you anchoring from home or in the studio? What’s that like?
The weekend shift is short, but is tough in that it involves a lot of hours. While this is generally not a big deal during quiet weather, like October or November, in the spring and early summer it can mean spending literally the entire weekend (Friday night to Monday morning) in the station. Including the overnights.
To be honest, I tend to thrive in “social distancing” situations. (Note that I’m also a landscape photographer, which is a solitary pursuit.) Weather people are generally self-starters to begin with. One of the reasons that I loved the Breakfast Show, which I worked for more than 20 years, is that I liked being able to work in the quiet, dark studio at 2 a.m. with no distractions.
Unlike Lisa and Grant, I haven’t yet had to anchor the weather from home. Being at the station is much easier in the sense that you have more forecast data and weather systems at your fingertips.
The strangest moments for me have been those newscasts where I’ve been the only person in the studio. Just me, a camera and a green screen!
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
You can watch me on The Breakfast Show, Heartland News at 5, 6 and 10 on the weekends, and occasionally on Heartland News at Noon and Heartland News Now at 4 on weekdays. Follow me on Facebook (Brian Alworth KFVS).
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.