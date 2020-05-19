Caution: Crews begin mowing along I-24 in Ky.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Drivers are being urged to be aware and cautious while traveling on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky.
Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, crews will begin mowing along I-24 and continue to move across 12 counties for about a month.
Workers will be mowing the median and a 16 foot strip along the shoulder of I-24.
Signage will be present to alert drivers about active mowing work zones.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to to treat the mowing zones with the same respect and caution as other work zones.
Crews will start mowing near the Ohio River Bridge and work eastward to the 70 mile marker at the Trigg-Christian County Line.
Workers will also be mowing three additional section of highways in McCracken County. These areas include U.S. 60 from the Paducah Exit 4 Interchange westward to the McCracken-Ballard County Line, KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from Paducah Exit 11 to the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection, and U.S. 68 from the Paducah Exit 16 interchange to the U.S. 62 intersection.
In addition to the mowing along I-24, state crews are continuing mowing activities along U.S. highways and rural secondary highways in many Western Kentucky counties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.