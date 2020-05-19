Caution: Crews begin mowing along I-24 in Ky.

Workers will also be mowing three additional section of highways in McCracken County. These areas include U.S. 60 from the Paducah Exit 4 Interchange westward to the McCracken-Ballard County Line, KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from Paducah Exit 11 to the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection, and U.S. 68 from the Paducah Exit 16 interchange to the U.S. 62 intersection.