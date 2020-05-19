Some historical buildings in Cape Girardeau at risk of being torn down

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the most historical buildings across Cape Girardeau are at risk of being torn down without your help.
“All these buildings have contributed to the history of this city," said City planner Ryan Shrimplin, who recently released Cape Girardeau’s 2020 list of endangered buildings. "The intent behind it was to promote these buildings in the hope that either the current property owner would take note and find a way to fix up the structure.”
Some of the buildings on the list have remained there for several years, and on the brink of collapsing.
“Some of these buildings have gotten to the point where they really are eye sores," he said. “They look like they are in pretty bad shape. Some structures require a lot more money and work than others. It depends on the condition. We feel that all these structures have value. It would be great to be able to save them all.”
Shrimplin said that every structure on the list still very important to the culture of the city.
“One way or another they either reflect a unique standard architectural style, that was popular at one point in the city’s history. Or it may be associated with events or persons that have significance in either local or state history," he said.
According to Shrimplin, the list of endangered buildings is not an enforcement of code or legal action, it’s simply a way to bring awareness to some of Cape Girardeau’s property treasures.
