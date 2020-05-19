Cape Girardeau pool inspected for proposed renovations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “The Bubble” was inspected on Tuesday, May 19 before potential renovations.
Crews inspected the pool, located next to the Cape Girardeau Junior High, to get an estimate on what would need to be done in a renovation.
“We’ve drained the facility because we were going to paint it anyway, so it was the perfect time to have the consultants check the pool wall structure to determine what the condition is and they will be making recommendations to us in a report down the road,” said Julia Jones, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director.
On Monday, the city council approved a proposal to join the school district in renovating the pool and building a new swim facility.
In the proposal, a new swim facility would be built at Jefferson Elementary.
The Aquatic Center operation costs will be split 50/50 between the school district and the city.
