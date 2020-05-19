Bi-County Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Franklin and Williamson county. (Source: WBRC FOX6 News)
By Jessica Ladd | May 19, 2020

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill, Mo. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Franklin and Williamson County.

The individual, a male in his 20s, is from Williamson County.

He has been placed in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 53 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 11 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 40 have recovered in Williamson county and 10 have recovered in Franklin county.

