Bi-County Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill, Mo. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Franklin and Williamson County.
The individual, a male in his 20s, is from Williamson County.
He has been placed in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 53 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 11 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 40 have recovered in Williamson county and 10 have recovered in Franklin county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.