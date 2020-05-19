Athletic workouts to begin in June at Perry Co., Mo. School Dist.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The school district announced it will resume limited on-campus activities with small groups of students in June, while following all pandemic-control recommendations.
PHS Athletic Director Justin Dreyer said the plan is to have limited contact with student-athletes to prepare them in the safest way possible for the next school year.
“District 32 facilities for student-athletes will remain closed through June 14,” Dreyer said. “We will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, June 15 to allow student-athletes to begin the process of preparing for their next season.”
The Missouri State High School Activities Association is allowing summer activities that abide by local and school policies, as long as physical-distancing and disease-control practices are followed.
“At District 32, our goals for the month of June are to reconnect with our players, and to build those individual skills they need for a successful season,” he said.
Dreyer said during this time, there will zero to limited student-to-student physical contact during the workouts. He said they would work out in small groups, and the focus would be on conditioning and drills.
Staff will sanitize all equipment, gear and facilities between each workout session with students, and protocols have been developed to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Those include:
- All athletes should take belongings home after each session
- Watering stations and water fountains are closed for June. Student-athletes must bring their own water and towel to each workout
- If any student or staff, or in-house family member shows signs of illness, they should be sent home and/or stay home
- Student-athletes and staff are allowed to wear masks
Toward the end of June, Dreyer said they would re-evaluate using local, state and CDC guidelines to plan for July.
He said although summer activities are voluntary and not required, the coaching staff is eager to reconnect with student-athletes.
