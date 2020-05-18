What you need to know May 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 18.
Patchy dense fog could impact travel this morning.
Light rain could also be lingering in portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Once the fog burns off, it will be mostly sunny.
Clouds will move back into the Heartland by the afternoon with a chance of light showers.
Highs today will be in the low 60s to 70.
Rain chances and scattered storms stick around for the rest of the week. Storms do not appear to be severe.
Humidity and temperatures in the 80s return by the weekend.
- A deadly shooting is under investigation in Murray, Ky.
- Pemiscot County’s stay at home order has expired. The county can reopen under Phase 1 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
- Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is optimistic the U-S economy will start to bounce back this year, but it won’t be until a vaccine is available that a full recovery is possible.
- Churches in southeast Missouri are starting to allow people in for their Sunday services, while others are still preparing to reopen. Most seem to continue to offer online services.
- As more states begin to reopen, public health experts warn that the pandemic could pick up again if precautions are not taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work.
- Many of the nation’s 630,000 postal employees are facing new risks during the COVID-19 outbreak, as they sort mail or make daily rounds to reach people in rural areas.
- The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) has confirmed a limited data access issue within the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system.
- It was a 400-mile drive unlike any other in modern day NASCAR. There were no fans in the grandstands and no tailgaters inside the track at Darlingtion, but the race did go on.
