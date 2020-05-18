Walk Challenge in Jackson helps people understand their Ward and utilities

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is challenging their residents to walk 25 miles in seven weeks around the streets in their ward to help identify trouble areas and to learn their area better while getting some exercise.
It's called the "Walk Jackson Challenge 2020" and is designed to educate citizens about their wards they live in and the services Public Works provides.
City of Jackson Director of Public Works Kent Peetz said they want people to learn the phone number, location and website of Public Works first and this will then help out anytime they see any issues they come across.
“We need their help to report anything to us that they see out there,” Peetz said. “We try real hard. We are out there every day but we can’t be everywhere at once. So if a citizen sees water running down a street on a dry and hasn’t rained in three days, there may be a water main leak.”
The challenge begins on Monday, June 1 and runs seven weeks through July 17. You can register on their website and get the official rules and mileage tracking sheet. The first 50 to register are provided a t-shirt.
Peetz said they are kicking this off during Public Works Week and mainly wants to educate the public to know a little bit more about their ward they live in.
For more information, or to register for the event, call 573-243-2300 any time 24/7, or go to their website at www.jacksonmo.org.
