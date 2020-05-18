Union City High School holds social distancing graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City High School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 16.
Social distancing guidelines were included in the ceremony for the 89 UCHS seniors and their families.
Both graduates and their guests were assigned seating on the football field.
“The Class of 2020 is graduating during a global pandemic, but this will not define them,” UCHS Principal Jacob Cross told the large group in attendance. “They will be defined by their grit and determination and by their good humor and competitive spirit.
During the ceremony, Principal Cross recognized the academic accomplishments of the seniors both in groups and as individuals.
According to the school, 56 percent of the graduates plan to attend a four-year college, 17 percent will enroll at a community college and 15 percent plan to enroll in vocational or training schools. Approximately nine percent of the seniors will enter the workforce and three percent plan to enlist in the military.
Before reading each of the graduates’ names and their future plans, Principal Cross closed his remarks by saying, “Seniors, take the knowledge and experience gained at Union City High School and go live your lives to the fullest. We know you’ll make a tremendous impact on the world.”
The ceremony closed with the graduates participating in the traditional cap-throwing practice.
