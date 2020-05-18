Sun in the Morning & Clouds in the Afternoon

Lingering light rain may be in portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee during predawn hours. This should move out by sunrise with mostly sunny skies across the Heartland. Only lasting a short while before clouds will filter back in by the afternoon. A light chance of a shower can be expected later today. High temperatures will range in the low 60s to 70 degrees.
With an upper low fixated off to our east for several days, we will have increased cloud cover and chances of rain and/or scattered storms during most of the week. Activity does not look to be severe.
Cooler temperatures and slightly dryer air will start this week off with the 80s and humid conditions back by the weekend.
-Lisa
