1st positive case of COVID-19 reported in Wayne County, Mo.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Health Center reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, May 18.
The health center said they will not release any personal information about the case. They said they’re working with the person to identify close contacts in order to monitor them for symptoms.
They said it’s important for everyone to continue practicing these measures outlined by the CDC:
- Avoiding contact with people who are sick
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Proper hand-washing
- Cleaning frequently used surfaces
- Staying home when sick
They encourage you to call your health care provider if you suspect you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
