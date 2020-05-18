SSM Health in Illinois resumes elective procedures

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - As the COVID-19 curve flattens, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia and SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon have resumed limited elective procedures.
“The safety of our patients, employees and physicians is our top priority,” said Dr. Corey Black, Regional Chief Medical Officer of SSM Health in Illinois. “We continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. At this time, we do feel it is safe to begin resuming these procedures. Our primary focus will be on patients who have delayed non-urgent, but essential treatment.”
The following measures continue to be in place:
- Testing all patients prior to their scheduled procedures
- Screening all employees, visitors and contractors
- Grouping patients with COVID-19 together within the hospital
- Maintaining strict visitor policies
For routine SSM Health Medical Group appointments, patients should call their provider to determine whether an in-person or telehealth visit is most appropriate.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.