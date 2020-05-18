Southbound I-55 to close overnight Thursday at Center Junction

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge will be closed overnight on Thursday, May 21 for repairs.
It will be closed from Exit 105 (Fruitland) to Exit 99 (Route 61) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday for emergency bridge repairs. The southbound on-ramp will remain open.
Planned road work will include repairing potholes on the bridge. Work will start at 7 p.m. and will be completed by 6 a.m.
There will be no impact to northbound traffic.
Construction continues in the area for the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
