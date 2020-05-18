Sophomore gets All-State JEA honors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Journalism Education Association announced Richland R-1 School sophomore Dacie Ritch has been named the 2020 Missouri Journalism Education Association All-State Journalism Team.
The purpose of the All-State Journalism Team is to recognize those students who have proven themselves to be indispensable to their respective school media.
Missouri has numerous journalism contests that recognize “bylined” excellence.
The All-State Team recognizes those students who are “most valuable players” – those students whose leadership, energy, dedication and expertise make their publications possible but whose main contributions often occur behind the scenes.
“She is truly cut from a different cloth. Ever since joining our staff as an eighth-grader, she has been a game-changer, someone we can count on to do the right thing at the right time, every time," said Richland R-1 School yearbook adviser Kyle Carter. "Her leadership and attitude are top-notch, her ability to teach others will leave a lasting effect on our program for years to come, and in my humble opinion - she is one of the best high school photographers in Missouri.”
Dacie is current the Photo Editor of The Rebel, the student yearbook at Richland High School.
She also was the only non-senior selected for this year’s MJEA All-State Journalism Team as she joined 10 other high school students, all seniors, from around the state to comprise the team.
This is Richland High School’s sixth consecutive year with a student being selected for Missouri Journalism Education Association All-State Journalism Team going back to the inaugural class in 2015.
