Sophomore gets All-State JEA honors

“She is truly cut from a different cloth. Ever since joining our staff as an eighth-grader, she has been a game-changer, someone we can count on to do the right thing at the right time, every time," said Richland R-1 School yearbook adviser Kyle Carter. "Her leadership and attitude are top-notch, her ability to teach others will leave a lasting effect on our program for years to come, and in my humble opinion - she is one of the best high school photographers in Missouri.”