SIU to begin accepting applications for new nursing program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Southern Illinois University is adding a new major to its course list, nursing.
They will begin accepting up to 55 applicants in the fall.
“Right now, we’re planning on having courses on site, so the SIU campus is planning on hosting our students on site in the fall. So I’m really excited to be able to meet my new nursing students," said Kelli D. Whittington, director of the Nursing program.
COVID-19 has made an impact on whether some students want to continue with nursing or not.
“To the people that weren’t really sure they wanted to do this, but they really have a heart of a nurse, they’ve really jumped into it and decided this is the catalyst I needed to do this. And to the people that were kind of wavering back and forth, it might’ve scared them to consider maybe this isn’t the career choice for me," Whittington said.
As the nursing program begins, Whittington hopes classes won’t have to go virtual.
“Doing more of those hands-on things on a continual basis, so we feel we are preparing those nurses to step right into the workforce," she said.
Classes will be held in the health sciences building. Whittington believed this is good for her students.
“One of the things I’m really excited about is we are in that building because that allows my students to have access to other students in allied health programs,” she said.
“To me, COVID-19 is very unfortunate that we’re going through that, but what a platform to be able to teach from," said Whittington
