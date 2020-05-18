Single vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Paducah

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 17th at approximately 9:28 P.M. deputies were dispatched to the area of 4930 Husband Rd in Paducah in reference to a single vehicle motorcycle collision with injuries.
Tobey L. Cunningham, 41, of Paducah, was operating a 2004 silver Honda GL1800 GoldWing southbound on Husband Rd.
For unknown reasons at this time, he veered off the roadway to the right and flipped the motorcycle before coming to a rest in a ditch.
Cunningham was not wearing a helmet.
He was transported to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries by Mercy Regional EMS before being flown out to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Both lanes of Husband Rd were shut down for approximately 1 hour.
