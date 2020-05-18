S7HD reports 10 new COVID-19 cases; 12 recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirms ten new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: 1 female 50s
- Pulaski County: 2 males 40s
- Union: 1 male under 5, 2 females 10s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
Southern Seven Health Department is also reporting 12 recovered cases of COVID-19.
One individual is from Alexander County.
The remaining 11 are from Union County.
There are 63 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 182 cases and 4 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
