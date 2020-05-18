Senator Hawley calls on Coast Guard to adopt NTSB recommendations from report on Table Rock Lake tragedy

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, urging the adoption of the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) safety recommendations issued in last month’s report on the 2018 tragedy on Table Rock Lake.
In the letter, Senator Hawley notes the accident on Table Rock Lake and the loss of 17 lives could have been prevented if the NTSB’s recommendations dating as far back as 1999 had been adopted and enforced.
“These common-sense safety measures are needed today to protect more families from experiencing the same tragic end," wrote Senator Hawley. "It is in your power to ensure ‘duck boat’ is not synonymous with ‘floating metal death trap.’ The NTSB recommendations would have protected the families on board Stretch Duck 7 and the Miss Majestic. I urge you to act immediately to adopt and enforce the NTSB recommendations.”
Senator Hawley has introduced legislation to improve the safety of duck boats based on the NTSB’s recommendations following a duck boat accident in 1999, including commonsense provisions to require the use of life jackets and equipping all operating duck boats to be more buoyant in the case of emergency flooding.
