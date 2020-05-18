Pemiscot County stay at home order expires, reopening begins

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Pemiscot County’s stay at home order expired at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 18.
With the order expiring, county leaders said communities can reopen under Phase 1 of Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
The reopening plan includes guidelines for social distancing, which includes recommendations for recreational activities at parks and community events.
You can click here for more information on the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
According to the Caruthersville Police Department, the Hayti Nutrition Center will not be opening yet, they will be waiting until a later date.
Also, the police department said there will be a limited number of people allowed to enter the Pemiscot County Courthouse. For those needing to conduct business at the courthouse, it is advised to make an appointment for the appropriate office.
