1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The individual is a male in his twenties and he has been placed in isolation.
No new cases were reported on Sunday in Jackson County.
One of the four cases reported on Saturday turned out to be living in another county, so that case has been subtracted from Jackson County’s total.
With the additional case today, Jackson County remains at 184 laboratory confirmed cases to date, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Seventeen additional positive individuals have been released from isolation, bringing the total released to 145 persons.
Twenty-nine active cases are currently being managed.
