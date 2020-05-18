Multiple COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted this week in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple COVID-19 restrictions will be eased as part of Phase 1 in reopening Kentucky this week.
On Monday, May 18 government offices and agencies can begin to reopen under the Healthy at Work plan.
Governor Andy Beshear’s guidelines sate no more than 50 percent of employees are allowed in the office, workers must wear face coverings for interactions between other employees and other social distancing practices must be in place.
On Tuesday, guests can begin to make reservations at Kentucky parks.
The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will open Kentucky State resort parks, recreational parks, lodges and cabins to the public for normal business hours beginning June 1.
On Wednesday, some limitations will be lifted on funeral and retail services.
Funeral homes will be required to limit in-person memorials to no more than 33 percent capacity.
Retail businesses will also be allowed to reopen at 33 percent capacity. Stores are asked to limit the number of customers to allow for social distancing.
On Friday, restaurants will be able to open at 33 percent capacity and with outdoor seating.
Also on Friday, May 22, groups of 10 people or fewer may gather and the state’s travel ban will expire.
The following are the next phases for reopening Kentucky.
- May 25: Acupuncturists, cosmetology Businesses, hair salons/barbershops, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors
- June 1: Fitness centers, movie theaters, recreational parks
- June 11: Campgrounds
- June 15: Some childcare, youth sports (low touch and outdoors)
- July 1: Bars, groups of 50 people.
Gov. Beshear will give an update on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
