More than 151K tested for COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), 151,338 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19.
Health officials report of those tested 10,789 cases have come back positive for the virus, including 594 deaths.
On Sunday, May 17, DHSS reported 114 new cases in the state and five deaths.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m.
